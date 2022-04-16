‘Village Stay’ programme is a boon for rural people, says Dharwad DC

Demands pertaining to primary health centres, PU college, grievances pertaining to title deeds, houses for shelterless people, and many others were aired before the Deputy Commissioner and other officials during the ‘Deputy Commissioner’s Village Stay’ programme at Tadkod village in Dharwad taluk on Saturday.

Airing their grievances before the Deputy Commissioner, they said that the issues raised by them needed time-bound solutions. Pointing to the need for a PU college in the village, they said that hundreds of students were forced to commute to Dharwad everyday.

Responding, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said that the official Village Stay programme had turned into a boon to the rural people to get their problems solved at their doorstep. All the problems which could be resolved at the taluk or district level would be solved, he said.

He said villagers were being enrolled under Ayushman Bharath Arogya Karnataka health scheme and distributing health cards on the spot. It would enable the villagers to get better medical facilities in reputed hospitals free of cost, he said.

On the title deeds, Mr. Patil said that 73 persons had constructed houses at Timmapur Maddi and they would be given title deeds during the programme. All efforts would be made to provide sites to the siteless and if the administration received the list of homeless, every eligible beneficiary would get a house, he assured.

Tahsildar Santoshkumar Biradar briefed about the programme and asked people to make use of it.