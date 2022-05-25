Village stay programme in Venkatapur (J)

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Raichur K.R. Durugesh has said that Deputy Commissioner L. Chandrashekhar Nayak will participate in a village stay programme, Jilladhikari Nade Halli Kade, in Venkatapur (J) village in Raichur taluk on Friday.

The Deputy Commissioner will hear grievances of the public during the event.

In a release here on Wednesday, Dr. Durugesh said that the Deputy Commissioner will stay in the village from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and officers of various government departments will accompany him.

Tahsildars of various taluks will also participate in such programmes in villages in their jurisdiction.

Several revenue-related issues will be addressed during the village stay programme, Dr. Durugesh said.