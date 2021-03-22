Village stay programme creating communication channels: Ashok

The State government’s Grama Vastavya or village stay programme is creating several communication channels between the people, Ministers and officers, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said in Chabbi village in Dharwad district on Sunday.

He was speaking to journalists after spending the night in the village as part of the programme. “Usually, the common man feels hesitant to meet and talk to senior officers such as Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner or even the Tahsildar. We want to facilitate communication between the people and the government by making the government more sensitive and by taking administration to the doorsteps of the people,’’ he said.

Grama Vastavya happens on the third Saturday of every month.

The programme is on in 270 places across the State and senior officers will be participating. On those days, only clerks will be manning the offices, he said. He asked officers to involve all legislators, including those from the Opposition parties, in the programme.

The Minister had breakfast in the home of farm worker Shekavva Kale and visited houses in the Dalit colony where he had tea. He went for a walk in the morning and spoke to youth and women. He received several applications and asked officers to dispose them of on the spot.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil and others were present.