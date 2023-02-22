‘Village Stay programme aims to stop people from running pillar to post for government services’

February 22, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Haveri Pujar Veeramallappa has said that the main objective of the Village Stay programme is to ensure that the problems and grievances of villagers are resolved. To achieve this, taking government services to their doorsteps is crucial.

Speaking at a Village Stay programme of his at Huralikoppi village of Savanur taluk in Haveri district on Tuesday, Mr. Veeramallappa termed the programme as the best of the government initiatives as it helps address people’s issues on the spot. Issues that cannot be resolved on the spot are given a time frame for resolution, he said.

He said that priority is given to resolve land-related issues, especially correcting mistakes in land records. Several issues involving this get resolved automatically if such mistakes in land records are set right, he said.

Deputy Secretary of Zilla Panchayat Somashekhar Mullalli said tha the Village Stay programme is aimed at preventing people from experiencing the misery of running from pillar to post for government services. Along with individual issues, public issues relating to drinking water, hygiene, public toilets, housing and others can find resolution with people submitting applications to the authorities concerned during the programme, he said.

Pointing out the lack of cleanliness in the village, Mr. Mullalli appealed to the residents to give priority to it and promised immediate approval for an action plan for a cleaning programme. He said that there is a provision for providing up to ₹30 lakh grant for development of school buildings.

Assistant Commissioner of Savanur Rayappa Hunasagi spoke.

During the programme, villagers requested the authorities to chalk out a plan to permanently prevent sewage from Savanur town entering Huralikoppi Tank. Members of the Madar community requested land for a graveyard, while several residents of Ashraya Colony sought record of rights.

Some residents urged the authorities to grant land for developing a playground.

In all, 41 applications were received during the programme of which 29 were resolved immediately and 12 were forwarded to the departments concerned for further action.

A health camp was also organised on the occasion and the birthday of anganwadi children was celebrated.