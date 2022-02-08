Village school gets makeover

The work on Government Higher Primary School at Gandhinagar was completed in 30 hours

A group of volunteers has brought life to a village school in H.D. Kote taluk that had not seen paint for many years, by turning it into a bright and colourful structure.

An NGO, Upkriti, brought together volunteers from diverse professions for the task. The facelift of the Government Higher Primary School at Gandhinagar in the taluk was completed within a span of 30 hours.

“We have now decided to construct two toilet units and a lunch hall on the school premises. If anybody is interested in funding the units, the volunteers are ready to execute for them in the interest of schoolchildren,” said Chandan N., who heads the NGO.

The facelift includes waterproof painting on walls, coloring ‘nali kali’ classroom, donation of computers and so on. Cartoon characters have been painted on the walls of ‘nali kali’ classrooms.

Seeking nothing in return, the volunteers gave their time on the weekend to help children enjoy their schooling, he said.

They included professional artists, engineering students, advocates, software engineers

Mr. Chandan, along with volunteers Manasa, Kruthik, Sushmitha, Amrutha, Darshan, Medha, Prakruthi, Kiran, Sanjay, Naushin, Tahreen, Vishal, Lohith, Inchara, Harsha and artist Yellapa gave a facelift to the school campus on February 6 and 7, drawing appreciation from the school authorities and the villagers.

The initiative was sponsored by Mr. Balasubrahmanyan and Ms. Sawarnalatha from Mysuru.