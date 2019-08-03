Karnataka

Village residents panic after crocodile sighting

The crocodile that was sighted at Bogapur village in Lingsugur taluk.

The crocodile that was sighted at Bogapur village in Lingsugur taluk.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The residents of Bogapur village in Lingsugur taluk of Raichur district are in a state of panic since the sighting of a crocodile in an agricultural field earlier this week. Villagers said crocodile sightings had increased after the village tank was filled by the Krishna waters through canals.

Officials of the Forest Department were informed, but the crocodile had disappeared by the time the officials reached the spot.

It is believed that the crocodile went back to the tank. “We are still scared,” said a resident.

When contacted, S.K. Kamble, Range Forest Officer of Lingsugur, told The Hindu that forest officials visited Bogapur tank. It was suggested to the Panchayat Development Officer to erect a signboard alerting people not to go near the tank, he said.

Mr. Kamble said it was believed that 10 to 15 crocodiles are in the tank.

