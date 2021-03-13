Village in Yadgir tense after violence over ‘shivalinga’ photo

YADGIR

13 March 2021 22:45 IST

The taluk administration has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and ordered the suspension of the annual fair of Sri Mahanteshwar Temple in the village to ensure peace after tension prevailed in Doranahalli village, of Shahapur taluk in Yadgir district. There was a group clash and instances of stone-pelting after an 18-year-old youngster allegedly insulted the ‘shivalinga’ and posted a photo on social media on Thursday.

The youth, identified as Mallikarjun, son of Basavaraj, has been arrested.

On Thursday night, some activists of Hindu organisations and residents of the village blocked the main road demanding immediate action against the accused, after he had posted the photo.

According to a case filed by Sharanabassappa, DSS organiser, on Thursday miscreants suddenly entered a locality where Dalits were residing and allegedly started hurling abusive words and assaulted the residents, elderly persons, and women with lathis, rods, and chilli powder.

The police personnel, who were already on the spot to control the situation, were said to have been injured after the miscreants pelted stones. Additional police force was immediately brought to bring the situation under control

Following the incident, Jagannath Reddy, tahsildar of Shahapur, imposed the prohibition and suspended the scheduled annual fair of Sri Mahanteshwar Temple on Friday to prevent a possible clash in the village.

In the order, it was said that the prohibition order would be in force till further notice. The order also banned people from gathering and carrying weapons.

The police have registered three cases. Based on the complaint, a case against Mallikarjun was registered for allegedly insulting the ‘shivalinga’. A second case was registered by the police against 25 people for allegedly being involved in stone-pelting. A third case was registered based on the complaint by Sharanabassappa against 27 people for allegedly assaulting people and abusing them over their caste. The cases were registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3(1) (r), 3 (1)(s), and 3 (1)(w) of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

‘Under control now’

“We have registered three cases and arrested three accused, including Mallikarjun. The situation in the village is under control as additional police forces have been deployed to prevent any untoward incidents,” said Rishikesh Sonawane, Superintendent of Police.

But despite the police’s efforts, the people of the village are in fear even as devotees are upset by the suspension of the annual fair. “This was not a good move. We are in the situation which has forced us not to trust one another,” said an elderly villager.