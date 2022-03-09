Village fest ’entertainment’ programme draws flak

An ‘’entertainment’’ programme organised as part of a local village temple festival in Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district has drawn criticism from the public.

For, the programme on stage turned out to be a tasteless display of provocative postures by scantily clad women to the background of live music, whistling and cheering by a section of the audience in the front row.

The incident took place on Tuesday night at Tolasikombari village. A video of the programme has gone viral on social media and a political leader on the stage is seen addressing the gathering. There is also a banner in the background which displayed the images of local political leaders prominently. However, the dance programme commenced much later and it is not clear whether any of the leaders were present at the show or they had a direct role in organising it.