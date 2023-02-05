ADVERTISEMENT

Village Accountants will be named Village Administrators, says Revenue Minister Ashok

February 05, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has decided to rename the post of Village Accountant as Village Administrator, said Revenue Minister R. Ashok in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday.

He spoke after laying the foundation stone for the district offices’ complex. The village administrators would get tablets for handling the responsibilities they had been assigned. “Once the officer starts handling tabs, it reduces the use of paper and the delivery of services will be easy. They don’t need to handle hard copies”, he said.

The Minister said the department had decided to digitise its documents. “Hundreds of documents in the department are in a bad state. The digitisation of documents is essential. The work has begun in six taluks on a pilot basis. Once the work is completed, the public will easily get the documents they need. “They don’t need to go to the office,” he explained.

Further, the Minister said the government had begun surveying land and properties using drones.

Legislators M.K. Pranesh, C.T. Ravi, T.D. Raje Gowda, M.P. Kumaraswamy, Belli Prakash, political secretary to CM D.N. Jeevaraj, Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh and others were present.

