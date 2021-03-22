Karnataka

Village accountants told to stay in their jurisdiction

Revenue Minister R. Ashok informed the Legislative Assembly on Monday that Deputy Commissioners will be asked to instruct village accountants to have their residential accommodation in their jurisdictional areas to ensure their accessibility to villagers.

In a reply to a question of Lakshmi Hebbalkar (Congress), Mr. Ashok said a total of 1,660 posts of village accountants were vacant in the State. Total sanctioned posts were 9,776. Deputy Commissioners will recruit village accountants based on 12th standard marks alone.

Several members said the non-availability of village accountants and their residence in cities and towns caused many problems to farmers and the poor in availing certificates.

