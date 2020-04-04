Village accountants to distribute foodgrain kit to poor workers: DC

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said on Saturday that village accountants and tahsildars will provide foodgrain kits to poor workers without ration cards affected by the lockdown in Udupi district so that relief reached only to the eligible beneficiaries.

Speaking to presspersons after receiving 1,000 foodgrains kits from the Sri Krishna Mutt/temple for distribution to poor workers, Mr. Jagadeesha said many philanthropists and temples were providing kits to the poor. They were also giving food packets to 4,000 migrant workers stranded in the district.

The administration was coordinating the distribution of foodgrain kits and food packets for the last 10 days. Once the philanthropists stopped, the administration would step in to continue giving food packets to the workers and the needy. The administration had enough funds, he said.

To a query, Mr. Jagadeesha said three persons from the district who had tested positive for COVID-19 were recovering in the designated hospital.

As many as 1,965 of the 2,000 persons from the district who had returned from foreign countries had completed home quarantine period recently. Of the remaining 35 persons, 28 would completie it on Saturday, while seven persons would complete it on Sunday.

The VAs, Panchayat Development Officers, staff of health and police departments too would do the same, he said.

The administration will start seizing vehicles of persons found moving in the cities and towns without any reason.

Raghupati Bhat, MLA, Ishapriya Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Admar Mutt, were present.