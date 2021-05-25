Village accountant booked

Hassan

25 May 2021 22:07 IST

A woman suffered a fracture in her right hand after a village accountant beat her up with a cane while enforcing lockdown in Mudigere town on Monday. Shabana, a resident of Mudigere, has complained to the police against village accountant Girish, attached to the Taluk Office in Mudigere.

Chikkamagaluru district administration has declared lockdown in the district to control the spread of COVID-19. As part of the lockdown guidelines, only home delivery of essential items is allowed. Shabana, who works as a maid, was on her way to a shop to procure vegetables when the village accountant beat her up.

When The Hindu contacted tahsildar of Mudigere H.M. Ramesh, the officer said that the incident happened while the village accountant was engaged in dispersing the crowd. “A complaint has been registered with the police. The police will investigate the incident,” he said. When asked if the village account is allowed to carry a cane, the officer replied in the negative. Mudigere Police have registered a case against Girish on the charge of causing hurt and insult.

