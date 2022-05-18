Village Accountant arrested for graft
A Village Accountant was on Wednesday arrested by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while he was accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 from a farmer in Chinchali village in Belagavi district.
ACB officials arrested Jagadish Kittur while he was taking the bribe from Sachin Sindhe to sign a land-related document and forward it to the Tahsildar’s office.
The ACB team included Deputy Superintendent of Police Karunakar Shetty and Circle Inspector of Police Niranjan Patil.
