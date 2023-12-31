Vikram Simha released on bail

December 31, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Shivamogga

Vikram Simha, brother of BJP Lok Sabha member Pratap Simmha, who was arrested over an alleged illegal tree felling case on Saturday, was released on bail on Sunday.

The Forest Department officials presented him before the Senior Civil Judge in Belur where Simha’s advocates argued that he deserved bail in the case. The judge granted him bail and he was released.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Vikram claimed, “I went to that land with an intention to cultivate. I had to face these allegations. It is all part of a conspiracy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chandre Gowda, the advocate, who represented Mr. Vikram, said that the Forest Department had registered the case under the sections of the Forest Act, which were all bailable. “There was no room for sending him to judicial custody,” he said.

The officials had arrested him on on Saturday over the illegal felling of high-value trees at Nandagondanahalli in Belur taluk. Five officers of the department including IFS officer D. Mohan Kumar, who was Deputy Conservator of Forests of Hassan, had been suspended in connection with the case of felling trees.

Hassan Assistant Conservator of Forests Prabhugouda, who was also suspended, arrested Mr. Vikram in Bengaluru on Saturday. Following the suspension, the Forest Department appointed B.G. Yathish, Range Forest Officer of Belur, as investigating officer in the case.

“Mr. Prabhugouda was already travelling in pursuit of the accused, when he was suspended. He continued his efforts and arrested him. Now the investigating officer has been changed,” said Ravi Shankar, Chief Conservator of Forests, Hassan circle.

Meanwhile, speaking in Mysuru, Mr. Pratap Simmha said the arrest of his brother was part of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s “political strategy” to facilitate his son Yathindra’s election from Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency in the coming elections. Speaking to reporters, the lawmaker accused Mr. Siddaramaiah of “trampling” upon anybody posing a hurdle in the path of his son’s election.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.