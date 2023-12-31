ADVERTISEMENT

Vikram Simha alleges conspiracy behind his arrest

December 31, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - Shivamogga

He spoke to the media during his visit to HIMS in Hassan, where he was taken to for a medical examination, on Sunday

The Hindu Bureau

Vikram Simha was arrested by Forest Department officials in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photo by special arrangement | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Vikram Simha, arrested by the Forest Department officials over illegal felling of trees, has alleged a conspiracy behind his arrest.

He spoke to the media during his visit to HIMS in Hassan, where he was taken to for a medical examination, on Sunday.

“I will speak openly about the conspiracy being hatched to trouble me and my brother. I will speak at the right time about the officers, who claim to be honest,” he told the media.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vikram Simha, brother of Mysuru Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha of BJP, was arrested by the forest officials in Bengaluru on Saturday. He allegedly cut the trees on government land at Nandagondanahalli in Belur taluk to cultivate ginger.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US