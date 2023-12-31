GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vikram Simha alleges conspiracy behind his arrest

He spoke to the media during his visit to HIMS in Hassan, where he was taken to for a medical examination, on Sunday

December 31, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Vikram Simha was arrested by Forest Department officials in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photo by special arrangement

Vikram Simha was arrested by Forest Department officials in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photo by special arrangement | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Vikram Simha, arrested by the Forest Department officials over illegal felling of trees, has alleged a conspiracy behind his arrest.

He spoke to the media during his visit to HIMS in Hassan, where he was taken to for a medical examination, on Sunday.

“I will speak openly about the conspiracy being hatched to trouble me and my brother. I will speak at the right time about the officers, who claim to be honest,” he told the media.

Vikram Simha, brother of Mysuru Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha of BJP, was arrested by the forest officials in Bengaluru on Saturday. He allegedly cut the trees on government land at Nandagondanahalli in Belur taluk to cultivate ginger.

