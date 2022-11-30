Vikram Kirloskar: The man who brought Toyota to Karnataka

November 30, 2022 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

Back in 1997, when Karnataka was not yet a big spot on the global business map, auto major Toyota set up its India manufacturing facility at Bidadi. Vikram Kirloskar, who passed away at 64 on Tuesday in Bengaluru following a cardiac arrest, was instrumental in bringing the Japanese automaker to Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initial efforts towards Toyota Motor Corp to India were taken during Chief Minister Veerappa Moily’s period in the early 1990s and was later followed up by his successor H.D. Deve Gowda. During J.H. Patel’s tenure, Toyota Kirloskar officially started its operations in the State and thereafter S.M. Krishna and Industries Minister RV. Deshpande supported the venture.

The key person who worked from outside the government tirelessly on bringing this project was Mr. Kirloskar, who is a mechanical engineering graduate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani described him as a “pillar of the business of Karnataka” in his condolence message.

Mr. Kirloskar’s family, who hailed from Haveri, had been running various businesses including automotive engineering, pumps, gensets, machine tools etc. in the last over 100 years. Mr. Kirloskar came to the mainstay of Karnataka Inc. with Toyota Kirloskar in 1997.

Since inception, Toyota has invested over ₹20,000 crore in Karnataka and Mr. Kirloskar’s personal commitment in 2010 was ₹1,500 crore. “He has been a great help in organising Global Investors’ Meet. He and Geetanjali [his wife] came with me for a road show in the U.S. prior to GIM in 2010,’‘ recalled the Mr. Nirani.

Mr. Kirloskar was extremely supportive of young people and their business ideas. Speaking at a trade body event that had several youngsters in the audience recently, he had said, “You are the future leaders. You should be soon sitting where I am sitting.’‘

Recalling her long association with him, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, executive chairperson of biopharmaceuticals Biocon, said, “Vikram was a gourmet, a wine aficionado, and a music lover. He was a man of great taste with an infectious joie de vivre.”

She further said, “Vikram balanced this with his impressive business acumen. He was hugely invested in CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) having served as its president in 2020. His opinions counted in the corridors of policy makers and his understanding of the auto industry both in India and globally was comprehensive.”