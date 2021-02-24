Vikram Kirloskar gets IIM-JRD Tata Award

Vikram Kirloskar, industrialist and vice-chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, has been conferred with the prestigious IIM-JRD Tata Award for 2020 by the Indian Institute of Metals (IIM).

Mr. Kirloskar, the fourth generation businessman from the Kirloskar Group, has been recognised for his service to the country through his ‘Excellence in corporate leadership in metallurgical industries’.

Mr. Kirloskar said, “I have strongly been guided by a vision of making India a world-class manufacturing hub and my commitment has always been towards developing world-class manufacturing competencies and building great talent, thereby driving a socio-economic growth agenda which fosters growth not just for the company but for the people, the society and the country at large.”

In a digital event held on Wednesday, the award was handed over to Mr. Kirloskar, in the presence of Union Minister for Steel Dharmendra Pradhan. The event was attended by many other distinguished industrialists, academicians, and researchers from across the country.