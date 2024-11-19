 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vikram Gowda killing: Offering food to suspected Maoists lands Chikkamagaluru family in trouble

Residents Kadegundi in Koppa taluk allege that the power supply has been cut since the police learnt about the Naxal movement in the place

Published - November 19, 2024 06:32 pm IST - Kadegundi (Chikkamagaluru)

G T Sathish
G T Sathish
Subbe Gowda and Rathnamma of Kadegundi in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru, have been living in fear and under intense scrutiny ever since four suspected Maoists came knocking on their doors on November 9.

Subbe Gowda and Rathnamma of Kadegundi in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru, have been living in fear and under intense scrutiny ever since four suspected Maoists came knocking on their doors on November 9. | Photo Credit: Sathish G.T.

A sense of fear has gripped the family of Subbe Gowda and Rathnamma of Kadegundi in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru. The aged couple, who till four acres of land in the hilly area, are fed up answering the police for the past few days. They have been facing an ordeal after serving dinner to suspected Maoists, who came knocking on their door.

It all began when four suspected Maoists visited Kadegundi on November 9 night. Of them, two knocked on the doors of Mr. Subbe Gowda’s family. The family members were in shock. “We understood who they were,” said Ms. Rathnamma. That day she had cooked boiled rice and beetroot sambar. “They left soon after eating,” she stated. They were too petrified to refuse them food.

Prime Maoist leader Vikram Gowda killed in police encounter near Udupi’s Hebri

Offered dinner

Unexpectedly, the next day, on November 10, the same pattern repeated. The duo came again. Ms. Rathnamma had cooked chicken that day. They had dinner and left around 9 p.m.

A few hours later, around midnight, scores of ANF personnel and policemen reached the spot. The couple were subjected to intense questioning about the two people who had had dinner in their house. The police searched the house, looking for clues about the identity of those who visited.

They collected medicine slips of the family members, enquired about the relatives and those who regularly visit their family. “At least 100 policemen visited our place and searched. We told whatever we knew. We had nothing to hide. We could not refuse them when they asked for food,” said Mr. Subbe Gowda.

ANF, police intensify combing operations after Maoist leader Vikram Gowda encounter
Six members of Maoist’s ‘Kabini Dalam’, including Vikram Gowda, were searching for a safe place in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu districts. They were reportedly contacting their old contacts to initiate the process of surrendering to the police. | Video Credit: The Hindu

Latha and John

Since then, many senior officials of ANF, Western Range of Police have visited the place. Combing had been intensified.

According to the police, those who visited the village were Mundagaru Latha and John alias Jayanna. The police say they have confirmed that by showing photos. Two more remained outside at a distance. They did not enter the house. The police seized three single barrel guns from the place.

Latha is native of Mundagaru, a village about 15 km from Kadegundi. However, Ms. Rathnamma and Mr. Subbe Gowda said they had neither met her before, nor knew her name.

Case of Naxal leader Vikram Gowda was scheduled to come up for hearing in Karkala court on November 20

No power supply

The power supply to villages in Kadegundi and the neighbourhood has been disrupted. Residents allege that the power supply has been cut since the police learnt about Naxal movement in the place. For the last eight days, they had been finding it difficult to spend the dark hours with no power supply. There is no way to charge their mobile phones either, they said.

Published - November 19, 2024 06:32 pm IST

Related stories

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.