Vikram Gowda killing: Offering food to suspected Maoists lands Chikkamagaluru family in trouble

A sense of fear has gripped the family of Subbe Gowda and Rathnamma of Kadegundi in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru. The aged couple, who till four acres of land in the hilly area, are fed up answering the police for the past few days. They have been facing an ordeal after serving dinner to suspected Maoists, who came knocking on their door.

It all began when four suspected Maoists visited Kadegundi on November 9 night. Of them, two knocked on the doors of Mr. Subbe Gowda’s family. The family members were in shock. “We understood who they were,” said Ms. Rathnamma. That day she had cooked boiled rice and beetroot sambar. “They left soon after eating,” she stated. They were too petrified to refuse them food.

Offered dinner

Unexpectedly, the next day, on November 10, the same pattern repeated. The duo came again. Ms. Rathnamma had cooked chicken that day. They had dinner and left around 9 p.m.

A few hours later, around midnight, scores of ANF personnel and policemen reached the spot. The couple were subjected to intense questioning about the two people who had had dinner in their house. The police searched the house, looking for clues about the identity of those who visited.

They collected medicine slips of the family members, enquired about the relatives and those who regularly visit their family. “At least 100 policemen visited our place and searched. We told whatever we knew. We had nothing to hide. We could not refuse them when they asked for food,” said Mr. Subbe Gowda.

ANF, police intensify combing operations after Maoist leader Vikram Gowda encounter

Latha and John

Since then, many senior officials of ANF, Western Range of Police have visited the place. Combing had been intensified.

According to the police, those who visited the village were Mundagaru Latha and John alias Jayanna. The police say they have confirmed that by showing photos. Two more remained outside at a distance. They did not enter the house. The police seized three single barrel guns from the place.

Latha is native of Mundagaru, a village about 15 km from Kadegundi. However, Ms. Rathnamma and Mr. Subbe Gowda said they had neither met her before, nor knew her name.

No power supply

The power supply to villages in Kadegundi and the neighbourhood has been disrupted. Residents allege that the power supply has been cut since the police learnt about Naxal movement in the place. For the last eight days, they had been finding it difficult to spend the dark hours with no power supply. There is no way to charge their mobile phones either, they said.