Maoist leader Vikram Gowda’s encounter death in Karnataka: A case file

A compilation of stories on the encounter killing of Vikram Gowda, a prominent Maoist leader in Karnataka, and anti-Naxal operations in the State

Updated - November 20, 2024 12:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Vikram Gowda, a key Maoist leader from Karnataka, was killed in an alleged exchange of fire with the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) at Peetabailu village near Hebri in Udupi district on November 18 night. The incident marks the first killing of a Maoist leader in an encounter in Karnataka since 2012.

ANF, police intensify combing operations after Maoist leader Vikram Gowda encounter
Six members of Maoist’s ‘Kabini Dalam’, including Vikram Gowda, were searching for a safe place in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu districts. They were reportedly contacting their old contacts to initiate the process of surrendering to the police. | Video Credit: The Hindu

Gowda (44), a class 4 dropout from the tribal Malekudiya community hailing from a family of peasants, was wanted by the security agencies for 22 years and has over 114 cases pending against him in Karnataka and Kerala. He was among the nine Maoists accused in the murder of 50-year-old bamboo basket weaver Sadashiva Gowda in December 2011. For the last few days, six members of Maoist’s ‘Kabini Dalam’, including Gowda, were searching for a safe place in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu districts.

According to sources, ANF personnel recovered a 9-mm carbine machine gun allegedly used by Gowda during the encounter. None of the ANF personnel sustained injuries. Home Minister G. Parameshwara said while Gowda was killed, three others who were with him were missing. He said the police were alerted to Maoist activities last week, and combing was intensified after two Maoists, identified as Raju and Lata, were seen in the region. “The combing on November 18 was based on a tip-off. The Maoists opened fire on spotting the police squad, and an encounter ensued,” he said.

D. Roopa, IGP, Internal Security, speaks to mediapersons on November 19, 2024, at Pittabail, near Hebri, in Udupi district where the encounter of wanted Maoist leader Vikram Gowda took place late on November 18, 2024.

D. Roopa, IGP, Internal Security, speaks to mediapersons on November 19, 2024, at Pittabail, near Hebri, in Udupi district where the encounter of wanted Maoist leader Vikram Gowda took place late on November 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: UMESH SHETTIGAR

Meanwhile, Banjagere Jayaprakash, a member of the Karnataka State committee to oversee implementation of the rehabilitation policy to surrender/assimilate Left Wing Extremists, said that despite giving wide publicity to their appeals to Maoists to join the mainstream, none had got in touch. However, he condemned Gowda’s killing and demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

Key Maoist leader Vikram Gowda killed in encounter near Hebri in Karnataka
The Hindu Bureau
The Anti Naxal Force personnel at Pittabail, near Hebri, in Udupi district where the alleged encounter of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda took place on Monday.
Karnataka
Vikram Gowda: Maoist leader wanted for 22 years with over 114 cases
Raghava M,K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
Vikram Gowda was a native of Nadpalu village under Hebri Police Station limits in Udupi district of Karnataka.
Mangaluru
Case of Naxal leader Vikram Gowda was scheduled to come up for hearing in Karkala court on November 20
Raghava M
Fugitive Maoist leader Vikram Gowda, who was killed in an alleged exchange of fire between Anti Naxal Force (ANF) and a team of Maoists at Kabbinale area near Hebri of Udupi district on November 18, 2024 night.
Kerala
Police action, infighting and eroding local support likely forced Maoist leader Vikram Gowda to flee Wayanad
E.M. Manoj
Maoist leader Vikram Gowda was killed in an alleged exchange of fire between Anti Naxal Force and Maoists at Kabbinale area near Hebri of Udupi district on November 18.
Karnataka
Only seven active Maoists remain in Karnataka after Vikram Gowda’s death in encounter?
The Hindu Bureau
Subbe Gowda and Rathnamma of Kadegundi in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru, have been living in fear and under intense scrutiny ever since four suspected Maoists came knocking on their doors on November 9.
Karnataka
Vikram Gowda killing: Offering food to suspected Maoists lands Chikkamagaluru family in trouble
G T Sathish
Subbe Gowda and Rathnamma, whose house was visited by suspected Maoists on November 9 and 10, at Kadegundi in Koppa taluk.
Karnataka
ANF, police intensify combing operations after suspected Maoists visit Kadegundi in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka
The Hindu Bureau
Members of Karnataka State committee to oversee implementation of Naxal-surrender policy - Banjagere Jayaprakash, Parvatheesh and K.P. Sripal - address a press conference in Shivamogga on May 16, 2024.
Karnataka
No Maoist activist had contacted us to join mainstream: Committee on rehabilitation of left-wing extremists in Karnataka
K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj

