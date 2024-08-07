VIKDS organises Oral Hygiene Day in Belagavi

Several programmes were organised as part of Oral Hygiene Day at KAHER’S VK Institute of Dental Sciences (VKIDS) in Belagavi on August 1, 2024.

It commemorated the birth anniversary of eminent periodontist G.B. Shankhwalkar. It also marked the birthday of Chancellor of KAHER and Chairman of KLE Society Prabhakar Kore.

Principal of the institute Alka Kale spoke about the significance of oral hygiene and how it affects a person’s general health. Resource person Shruti Karvekar spoke on knowledge regarding gum diseases and their management.

Students who made creative reels about Healthy Mouth is a Health Body, were given prizes. Students, teachers and staff participated in the programmes.

