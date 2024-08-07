ADVERTISEMENT

VIKDS organises Oral Hygiene Day in Belagavi

Published - August 07, 2024 03:08 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Alka Kale inaugurates Oral Hygiene Day in KAHERS V.K. Institute of Dental Sciences in Belagavi | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Several programmes were organised as part of Oral Hygiene Day at KAHER’S VK Institute of Dental Sciences (VKIDS) in Belagavi on August 1, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

It commemorated the birth anniversary of eminent periodontist G.B. Shankhwalkar. It also marked the birthday of Chancellor of KAHER and Chairman of KLE Society Prabhakar Kore.

Principal of the institute Alka Kale spoke about the significance of oral hygiene and how it affects a person’s general health. Resource person Shruti Karvekar spoke on knowledge regarding gum diseases and their management.

Students who made creative reels about Healthy Mouth is a Health Body, were given prizes. Students, teachers and staff participated in the programmes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US