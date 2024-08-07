GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VIKDS organises Oral Hygiene Day in Belagavi

Published - August 07, 2024 03:08 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Principal Alka Kale inaugurates Oral Hygiene Day in KAHERS V.K. Institute of Dental Sciences in Belagavi

Principal Alka Kale inaugurates Oral Hygiene Day in KAHERS V.K. Institute of Dental Sciences in Belagavi | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Several programmes were organised as part of Oral Hygiene Day at KAHER’S VK Institute of Dental Sciences (VKIDS) in Belagavi on August 1, 2024.

It commemorated the birth anniversary of eminent periodontist G.B. Shankhwalkar. It also marked the birthday of Chancellor of KAHER and Chairman of KLE Society Prabhakar Kore.

Principal of the institute Alka Kale spoke about the significance of oral hygiene and how it affects a person’s general health. Resource person Shruti Karvekar spoke on knowledge regarding gum diseases and their management.

Students who made creative reels about Healthy Mouth is a Health Body, were given prizes. Students, teachers and staff participated in the programmes.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.