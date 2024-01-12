GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vijayendra’s stand on giving preference to youth is his personal opinion, says Joshi

‘Congress is only doing appeasement politics now as it did earlier when it created confusion during the inauguration of Somnath Temple’

January 12, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi recalls there was no discussion on the matter in the recent party meeting. 

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has said that the statement made by president of the State BJP B.Y. Vijayendra that preference should be given to youth is his personal opinion.

“And, there was no discussion on this in the recent meeting in which I participated,” he said and added that Mr. Vijayendra collected personal opinion of the participants.

Mr. Joshi was talking to reporters at Tinthini Bridge in Deodurg taluk of Raichur district before taking part in the Halumatha Samskritika Vaibhava at Kaginele Mahasamsthan Kanaka Gurupeetha on Friday.

Denying rumours in the media, he said that “it is not correct to say that the issue of nominating candidates came to the forefront only because of Mr. Vijayendra collecting personal opinion during the meeting.”

He targeted the Congress in the matter of inauguration of the Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya and said that “it is only doing appeasement politics now as it did earlier when it created confusion among the public during the Somnath Temple inauguration.”

“The Congress has continued with its anti-Hindu attitude as it is opposed to Sri Ram, saying that He is an imaginary character,” he added.

The date of the inauguration of the Sri Ram Temple was announced to be the day when Bhumi Puja was offered. The trust has already explained everything concerning about it. And, why is the Congress saying that it is incomplete yet? he asked.

The Union Minister criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for playing cheap politics on the issue of tableau exhibition during Republic Day function.

He said that no State has been given opportunity for consecutive years and it is a policy to give opportunity to States in alternate years. It happened in 2006 also during the Congress rule. Did Mr. Siddaramaiah not have Kannada pride then? he asked.

He further said that Karnataka has been given the opportunity 10 times in 14 years. The BJP has given more opportunities to the State. Therefore, he (Mr. Siddaramaiah) should not play cheap politics in every matter, he advised the Chief Minister.

