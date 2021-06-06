Vijayendra’s Delhi visit related to Enforcement Directorate probe: Yatnal

Former Union Minister and Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil R. Yatnal on Saturday claimed that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra had gone to New Delhi in connection with Enforcement Directorate (ED) inquiry and not for discussing State politics with national leaders.

Speaking to presspersons in Vijayapura on Saturday, he claimed that the ED was investigating on money “illegally stashed in Mauritius” through a transfer to a motor vehicle company.

Regarding Mr. Vijayendra’s meeting with BJP national president, Mr. Yatnal said the party chief would not speak to party’s State vice-president over COVID-19 handling and party’s internal issues.

“If at all they want to discuss, they will do so with the State president or Chief Minister and not with State vice-president. There are nine State vice-presidents. It is not true that the national president spoke about the issue with Mr. Vijayendra leaving other vice-presidents,” he said.

Mr. Yatnal also asked Mr. Yediyurappa to take political retirement in a respectful manner. If he continued in power listening to his coterie,then he would have to face a lot of disgrace, he added.