‘Vijayendra will get bigger roles’

Nanjangud BJP MLA B. Harshavardhan has said that if there is a BJP government in the State, it is because of the role played by B.Y. Vijayendra, son of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, in the 2019 by-elections to the 13 Assembly constituencies. Mr. Vijayendra should have a bigger role to play in Karnataka politics than being an MLC, said Mr. Harshavardhan, on the former CM’s son not being made an MLC.

When the media sought his reaction over Mr. Vijayendra not getting an opportunity to contest the forthcoming MLC elections, Mr. Harshavardhan said, “He has a bigger role to play in the coming days. Of course, we are disappointed that he was not given an opportunity to get into the Legislative Council. We had expected him to get a ticket. At the same time, there is jubilation because now that the path is clear for him to contest the next Legislative Assembly elections. We want him to contest from Varuna. The people of this area are waiting for him to become the candidate.”

Mr. Harshavardhan added, “This may be a setback for him now. But he is our future leader. The party will give him opportunities. Mr Vijayendra is still young. We are with him. The party will provide opportunities to the young leaders.”