Vijayendra warns Siddaramaiah to be cautious while speaking about senior party leader Yediyurappa

A day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai of conspiring to unseat B.S. Yediyurappa from the Chief Minister’s post, his son and State party president B.Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday asked Mr. Siddaramaiah to be cautious while making any comment on his father and the senior party leader (Mr. Yediyurappa), while canvassing for the party candidate during a roadshow in Savanur.

Addressing a huge gathering after holding the roadshow accompanied by party candidate Bharath Bommai and former Minister B.C. Patil, Mr. Vijayendra said that despite being an accused in the MUDA land-grab case, Mr. Siddaramaiah continues to officiate as Chief Minister.

He said that unlike his father who built the party through various movements, Mr. Siddaramaiah has come to power by luck and has indulged in rampant corruption. Good schemes like Bhagyalakshmi initiated by Mr. Yediyurappa have been stopped by the Siddaramaiah-led government. Terming the Congress government as anti-poor, anti-farmers, he said that no development has happened after it captured power in the State.

Mr. Vijayendra said that Congress legislators like Raju Kage and others have openly complained against their government saying that it has no money for development, which is indicative of the sorry state of finances. Due to lack of funds, contractors are being forced to take the extreme step of ending their lives, he added.

Meanwhile, addressing the party’s Scheduled Castes Morcha convention in Shiggaon, Mr. Basavaraj Bommai said that Congress is anti-reservation and has cheated the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities by diverting funds meant for their welfare.

BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and others campaigned for the party candidate.

Bharath Bommai’s wife Ibbani Bommai and his mother Channamma Bommai also campaigned for him at various places.

