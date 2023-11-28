HamberMenu
Vijayendra to visit Shivamogga today

November 28, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
B.Y. Vijayendra

B.Y. Vijayendra | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Shivamogga district unit of the BJP has made special arrangements to welcome Shikaripur MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, who will be visiting Shivamogga on Wednesday, for the first time since he was appointed party’s State president.

The workers have put up hoardings and banners in the city to welcome the new State president. The party’s district president, T.D. Megharaj, told the media on Tuesday that the workers would take out a bike rally covering the main streets of the city. They plan to gather at PES College Auditorium, where Mr. Vijayendra would be felicitated. BJP leaders K.S. Eshwarappa, Araga Jnanendra, Bharati Shetty, D.S. Arun, and others are expected to attend the programme.

Mr. Vijayendra would take part in a workers’ meeting in Shikaripur on Thursday, he said. Mr. Vijayendra, son of former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, is the first-time MLA from Shikaripur. Earlier, Mr. Yediyurappa and K.S. Eshwarappa from Shivamogga worked as presidents of the party’s State unit.

