HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vijayendra seeks ouster of Priyank and Zameer from Ministry

November 20, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party State president B.Y. Vijayendra has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to remove Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge and Minister for Housing Zameer Ahmed Khan from the Ministry.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Monday, he alleged that Mr. Kharge was behind the recent midnight assault on BJP leader Manikanth Rathod by Congress hoodlums in Kalaburagi.

He said goondaism had raised its ugly head not only in Kalaburagi and neighbouring districts after the Congress came to power in the State, but also across the State. He accused Mr. Kharge of displaying arrogance of power.

Mr. Vijayendra also demanded the resignation of Mr. Zameer Ahmed Khan for his reported utterances in Telangana during a poll rally.

“I will not repeat his words. But, his utterances were against the Constitution and democracy,” he said while asserting that all MLAs in the Vidhana Soudha, which is a temple of democracy, should be treated with respect. 

Regretting that neither Mr. Siddaramaiah nor Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had spoken against Mr. Khan’s statements, Mr. Vijayendra said the Chief Minister should immediately secure his resignation too.

The BJP leader criticised the Congress government in the State for doing precious little during its six months in office.

Though the State was facing a severe drought, the State Government, instead of taking up urgent measures to ameliorate the people’s suffering, was only training its guns on the Centre.

The Ministers in charge of the districts had not bothered to visit the drought-hit areas and speak to the people about their suffering. No steps had been taken to either provide interim relief to the people or arrange for drinking water or fodder to the cattle, he alleged.

Mr. Vijayendra, who said his goal was to make Karnataka the BJP’s fortress in South India by winning all the 28 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and secure a comfortable majority in the next Assembly elections, also assured to give equal importance to the elections to zilla and taluk panchayats.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.