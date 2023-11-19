Vijayendra says his aim is to bring BJP to power after next Assembly polls 

November 19, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The newly appointed president of BJP’s State unit B.Y. Vijayendra said his aim is to not only win all the 28 seats in Karnataka during the coming Lok Sabha elections, but also ensure the return of the BJP to power in the State after the next Assembly elections.

Mr. Vijayendra, who began a two-day visit to Mandya and Mysuru districts on Sunday, told reporters that the twin goals before the party were to not only strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by winning all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the State but also bring the party back to power in Karnataka by securing a clear majority in the next Assembly elections.

He regretted that the party was unable to win as many seats as they expected during the last Assembly elections. But, all efforts will be made to convert Karnataka into BJP’s fortress in South India.

However, he recalled that the party had registered a “historic” win in K.R. Pet assembly constituency in Mandya district from where former Minister K.R. Narayana Gowda had won the December 2019 by-polls.

During his visit to Mandya district, Mr. Vijayendra participated in a house-warming ceremony in K.R. Pet, which is also his father and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s native.

Fielding reporters queries on senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s reported disenchantment over his appointment as the party’s state unit chief, Mr. Vijayendra said the media had misconstrued Mr. Yatnal’s words.

He said Mr. Yatnal was free to air his opinion, but added that the senior BJP leader may be hurt and had spoken about a few problems. “However, the party’s senior leadership discuss the issue and find a solution. We will take him also into confidence,” Mr. Vijayendra said.

Mr. Vijayendra also brushed aside the criticism over former Deputy Chief Minister Mr. R. Ashoka’s appointment as the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and said his capability will be determined by the people during the coming Lok Sabha elections.

In Mysuru, Mr. Vijayendra not only called upon former Minister and party’s Chamarajanagar MP V. Srinivas Prasad at his residence but also visited a number of religious mutts including Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swamy Ashram, Suttur Mutt, besides the office of RSS.

On Monday, Mr. Vijayendra is scheduled to call on writer S.L. Bhyrappa at his residence in Mysuru, besides visiting the branch office of Adichunchanagiri Mutt and Ramakrishna Ashram in Mysuru.

