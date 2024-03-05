Vijayendra says Congress leader Nasir Hussain should also be booked in pro-Pak slogan case

March 05, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Belagavi

BJP State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra has demanded that newly-elected Rajya Sabha member Syed Nassir Hussain be made the fourth accused in the case of pro-Pakistan sloganeering in the Assembly.

“Bengaluru Police have arrested three people in this connection. But they should add the name of Congress leader Hussain as the fourth accused. It is natural that he should face charge under vicarious liability as his followers have committed the offence. Otherwise, no justice will be done in the case,” Mr. Vijayendra said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

He also demanded that Mr. Hussain not be allowed to take oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha till the probe into the incident is completed.

Later, at a rally in Chikkodi, he said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar are making false allegations against the Union government about non devolution of tax funds to States.

“Karnataka received only around ₹65,000 crore from the Centre in eight years during the UPA regime from 2006 to 2014. But it has got over ₹2.85 lakh crore under the NDA regime in the last decade. The people of Karnataka should understand who has betrayed the State,” he said.

He also said that the State government has not released any compensation to farmers who lost crops due to drought. As many as nine States are suffering from drought and farmers in eight of them have received compensation. Mr. Siddaramaiah, who has promised to release ₹10,000 crore for minority welfare, has released nothing to farmers, he said.

Member of Parliament Anna Saheb Jolle said that it is for the first time that a national president (J.P. Nadda)of any national party (BJP) has communicated directly with booth-level workers. He urged party workers to ensure the third victory in a row for the BJP and send the message of Modi Once Again among the voters.

BJP national president J.P. Nadada, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP leader in-charge of Karnataka Radhamohandas Agarwal, Member of Legislative Assembly Shashikala Jolle, MLAs, MLCs and others were present.

