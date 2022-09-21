Vijayendra refutes charges of BSY’s opposition to 2A quota for Panchamashalis

BJP’s State vice-president B.Y. Vijayendra, who is also the son of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, has denied the charges levelled against him and his father by the seer of Lingayat Panchamashali Peetha Sri Basava Mruthyunjaya Swami that they were opposed to the inclusion of Panchamashali sub-sect under 2A of Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Wednesday, Mr. Vijayendra sought to make it clear that Mr. Yediyurappa was not opposing the demand for inclusion of Panchamashali sub-sect under the quota. The allegation that he was bringing pressure against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to fulfill the demand was somebody’s “figment of imagination”, he said.

Mr. Vijayendra said he suspected that some forces were misleading the seer. “Mr. Yediyurappa will be hurt if injustice is done to any section of the society. When he was the Chief Minister, he had ensured justice to all castes and communities,” he added.

Mr. Vijayendra was in Mysuru to attend the Modi Yug Utsav organised by former Minister and BJP MLA S.A. Ramdas. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vijayendra said the BJP focusses itself on serving the people instead of just concentrating on elections. He complimented Mr. Ramdas for making efforts to take government programmes to the doorstep of the people.