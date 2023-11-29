ADVERTISEMENT

Vijayendra receives rousing welcome in Shivamogga

November 29, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shikaripur MLA B.Y. Vijayendra was taken in a procession on the streets of Shivamogga, during his first visit to the city after being appointed state president of the BJP, on Wednesday. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, former minister K.S. Eshwarappa, Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra and others participated. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shikaripur MLA B.Y. Vijayendra received a rousing welcome in Shivamogga on Wednesday during his visit to the city after he was appointed president of the party’s state unit.

The party workers took out a bike rally from Bekkina Kalmata to the PES College grounds, where a felicitation programme was organised by the Shivamogga district unit of the BJP. Vijayendra was taken to the programme by vehicle. He was accompanied by former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, and others. Along the procession, the workers raised slogans praising Vijayendra, Yediyurappa, and other leaders.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Vijayendra visited the party’s office in the city. He was welcomed by the party’s district president, T.D. Megharaj and others. Later, he visited the residence of RSS Prantha Saha Karyavaha Pattabhirama at Mattur and took his blessings. He paid a visit to former MLC M.B. Bhanu Prakash’s place and took the blessings of former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa at his residence.

