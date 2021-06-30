Vijayendra promises to help crisis-hit State zoos

State BJP Vice-President B.Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday promised to get financial aid to the crisis-hit zoos in the State and said he would take up the issue with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa if the Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) come with a delegation to Bengaluru.

Speaking after distributing food-kits to the staff members of Mysuru zoo at a function organised by My Seva Foundation, he said the zoos, including Mysuru zoo, are facing financial crisis with tourism badly hit by the pandemic. The sharp drop in footfall because of the pandemic since last year has hit the zoos’ revenue.

However, the support extended by the public and animal lovers to the zoos in the form of adopting animals and making donations is commendable.

The recent appeal from actor Darshan got remarkable response with the zoological gardens getting aid through adoptions and donations.

“If you bring a delegation to the CM, I will accompany you and make efforts to get aid for helping the zoos overcome the pandemic-induced crisis,” he told ZAK Chairperson L.R. Mahadevaswamy.

Mr. Mahadevaswamy thanked Mr. Vijayendra and expressed hope that the government would come to the rescue of zoos which depend on gate collections for their maintenance.

As many as 300 zoo staff received food-kits from the foundation.

On the occasion, Mr Vijayendra planted saplings on the zoo premises.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda, D. Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation Chairman Raghu Kautilya and others were present.