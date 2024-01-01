ADVERTISEMENT

Vijayendra meets party leaders, members of Vijayapura City Corporation

January 01, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Belagavi

Local MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal absent for meeting in Vijayapura

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra says he does not bear any ill-will against party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra met party leaders and elected members of the City Corporation in Vijayapura on Sunday. However, local MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, considered a vocal critic of Mr. Vijayendra and his father B.S. Yediyurappa, was absent.

Those who attended the meeting included Member of Parliament Ramesh Jigajinagi, the former Ministers Murugesh Nirani and S.K. Bellubbi and leaders Ramesh Bhusnur, Vijugouda Patil, Suresh Biradar, apart from some city corporation members.

The corporation members are believed to have urged Mr. Vijayendra to bury the hatchet with Mr. Yatnal, as he was a popular leader who had helped them win the local body polls.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He is said to have reacted saying that he bore no ill-will towards Mr. Yatnal and that keeping the party’s interests is of prime focus to him.

Mr. Vijayendra told journalists later that he will not respond to allegations of financial irregularities of ₹40,000 crore made by Mr. Yatnal against Mr. Yediyurappa.

“If there is any truth in them, then a proper inquiry will fix the accountability against the offenders. Otherwise, there is no meaning in responding to such allegations,” he said.

He said that he will not think of complaining against Mr. Yatnal to the party national leadership. He said that he and members of his family are open to any kind of investigation.

Mr. Vijayendra brushed aside allegations of nepotism and dynastic politics in his appointment as the State party chief and said: “Leaders like BJP national president J.P. Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi appointed me and not Mr. Yediyurappa.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US