GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vijayendra meets party leaders, members of Vijayapura City Corporation

Local MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal absent for meeting in Vijayapura

January 01, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra says he does not bear any ill-will against party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra says he does not bear any ill-will against party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra met party leaders and elected members of the City Corporation in Vijayapura on Sunday. However, local MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, considered a vocal critic of Mr. Vijayendra and his father B.S. Yediyurappa, was absent.

Those who attended the meeting included Member of Parliament Ramesh Jigajinagi, the former Ministers Murugesh Nirani and S.K. Bellubbi and leaders Ramesh Bhusnur, Vijugouda Patil, Suresh Biradar, apart from some city corporation members.

The corporation members are believed to have urged Mr. Vijayendra to bury the hatchet with Mr. Yatnal, as he was a popular leader who had helped them win the local body polls.

He is said to have reacted saying that he bore no ill-will towards Mr. Yatnal and that keeping the party’s interests is of prime focus to him.

Mr. Vijayendra told journalists later that he will not respond to allegations of financial irregularities of ₹40,000 crore made by Mr. Yatnal against Mr. Yediyurappa.

“If there is any truth in them, then a proper inquiry will fix the accountability against the offenders. Otherwise, there is no meaning in responding to such allegations,” he said.

He said that he will not think of complaining against Mr. Yatnal to the party national leadership. He said that he and members of his family are open to any kind of investigation.

Mr. Vijayendra brushed aside allegations of nepotism and dynastic politics in his appointment as the State party chief and said: “Leaders like BJP national president J.P. Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi appointed me and not Mr. Yediyurappa.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.