Vijayendra meets party leaders, members of Vijayapura City Corporation

January 01, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Belagavi

State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra met party leaders and elected members of the City Corporation in Vijayapura on Sunday. However, local MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, considered a vocal critic of Mr. Vijayendra and his father B.S. Yediyurappa, was absent.

Those who attended the meeting included Member of Parliament Ramesh Jigajinagi, the former Ministers Murugesh Nirani and S.K. Bellubbi and leaders Ramesh Bhusnur, Vijugouda Patil, Suresh Biradar, apart from some city corporation members.

The corporation members are believed to have urged Mr. Vijayendra to bury the hatchet with Mr. Yatnal, as he was a popular leader who had helped them win the local body polls.

He is said to have reacted saying that he bore no ill-will towards Mr. Yatnal and that keeping the party’s interests is of prime focus to him.

Mr. Vijayendra told journalists later that he will not respond to allegations of financial irregularities of ₹40,000 crore made by Mr. Yatnal against Mr. Yediyurappa.

“If there is any truth in them, then a proper inquiry will fix the accountability against the offenders. Otherwise, there is no meaning in responding to such allegations,” he said.

He said that he will not think of complaining against Mr. Yatnal to the party national leadership. He said that he and members of his family are open to any kind of investigation.

Mr. Vijayendra brushed aside allegations of nepotism and dynastic politics in his appointment as the State party chief and said: “Leaders like BJP national president J.P. Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi appointed me and not Mr. Yediyurappa.”