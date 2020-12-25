Vijayendra meets Arun Singh

Bengaluru

As the party high command has put on hold the State Cabinet expansion exercise by a couple of months, State BJP vice-president B.Y. Vijayendra on Thursday called on party’s national general secretary in charge of the State unit Arun Singh in the national capital.

Sources in the BJP said that Mr. Vijayendra discussed issues related to the Cabinet expansion with Mr. Singh. The Cabinet is likely to be expanded after Makara Sankranti next month, according to sources.

Mr. Vijayendra is said to have discussed with Mr. Singh the names of legislators to be included in the Cabinet. More than a dozen legislators are eyeing ministerial berths.

Home Minister’s visit

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit the State on January 15 and 16. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is expected to hold talks with Mr. Shah on Cabinet expansion and fielding of candidates for the bypolls to Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency and Basavakalyan Assembly constituency.

The legislators lobbying for the Cabinet berths are also expected to meet the Home Minister during his visit.