Vijayendra meets Arun Singh

As the party high command has put on hold the State Cabinet expansion exercise by a couple of months, State BJP vice-president B.Y. Vijayendra on Thursday called on party’s national general secretary in charge of the State unit Arun Singh in the national capital.
Sources in the BJP said that Mr. Vijayendra discussed issues related to the Cabinet expansion with Mr. Singh. The Cabinet is likely to be expanded after Makara Sankranti next month, according to sources.
Mr. Vijayendra is said to have discussed with Mr. Singh the names of legislators to be included in the Cabinet. More than a dozen legislators are eyeing ministerial berths.
Home Minister’s visit
Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit the State on January 15 and 16. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is expected to hold talks with Mr. Shah on Cabinet expansion and fielding of candidates for the bypolls to Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency and Basavakalyan Assembly constituency.
The legislators lobbying for the Cabinet berths are also expected to meet the Home Minister during his visit.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath