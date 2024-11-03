Vijayendra lashes out at Congress for ‘eyewash’ guarantee schemes during Sandur rally

Taking forward the public discourse between his party and the Congress government over the guarantee schemes, BJP State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra has said that the guarantee schemes are only eyewashing gimmicks to divert people’s attention from real issues.

“Ruling party legislators Raju Kage, R.V. Deshpande and other senior leaders are expressing their discontentment over the way the government is functioning. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said that the Shakti scheme will be reconsidered. Even All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge has criticised the guarantee schemes. Due to these schemes, development projects have taken the back seat,” he said.

“The government does not have enough money to pay salaries to its employees. Yet, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expects appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Does Mr. Modi need to appreciate Mr. Siddaramaiah for such poor governance? Mr. Siddaramaiah is not comparable even to the dust of Mr. Modi’s foot,” Mr. Vijayendra said at a youth conference in Sandur on Sunday.

The event was organised as part of the campaign for his party candidate Bangaru Hanumanthu in the Sandur byelections.

Attacking the government and Mr. Siddaramaiah over corruption, Mr. Vijayendra said that Mr. Siddaramaiah did not have any moral right to speak against corruption as the Chief Minister’s entire family is neck deep in corruption.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah is directly involved in corruption. It is evident in the MUDA case where he got residential plots in his wife’s name. Even the High Court has ordered the prosecution of the Chief Minister in the case. Mr. Siddaramaiah is the number one accused in the case and he speaks lightly about Mr. Modi,” Mr. Vijayendra said.

Referring to the Valmiki Corporation scam, Mr. Vijayendra said that public funds misappropriated in the scam may be used by the Congress to win the Sandur byelections.

“The misappropriated public money was first spent for the Lok Sabha elections. Now, the Congress is trying to use the remaining money in Sandur byelections. People of Sandur should not allow the Congress to succeed in such a mission,” Mr. Vijayendra said.

Training his guns at Housing and Waqf Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, Mr. Vijayendra said that the Minister is an unfit politician who is getting notices issued to farmers to claim farmland as Waqf property.

“Under his leadership, his Waqf department is issuing notices to farmers all over the State. Mr. Khan is even asking his officials to give notices to temples and maths. He is threatening the officers of stringent action for defying his orders,” Mr. Vijayendra said.

Party leaders Gali Janardhan Reddy, B. Sriramulu, Naveen Kumar Hadagali, Krishna Naik, K.S. Diwakar and others were present.

