Vijayendra in Delhi; likely to discuss appointments to party posts

December 08, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Belagavi

Hope is up in the BJP camp over appointment of legislators to various posts, with State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra expected to meet senior party leaders in Delhi over the weekend.

Party sources said that Mr. Vijayendra, accompanied by general secretary (organisation) Rajesh, are likely to meet party president J.P. Nadda to discuss appointments, and are hopeful that an announcement would be made in the next couple of days. Though they are expected to meet Home Minister Amit Shah, they are yet to get appointment from his office, sources said.

Vacant posts

While Deputy Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Whip positions in the Legislative Assembly are to be filled, the party has to appoint Leader of the Opposition, Deputy Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Whip in the Legislative Council. Sources said they are hopeful that these appointments could be made before the legislative party meeting here next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The appointments are necessary to soothe the feelings of disgruntled legislators, who have aired their opinion after former Minister R. Ashok was appointed Leader of the Opposition, sources said.

North-south divide

The north-south divide has been brought into the narrative with senior member Basannagouda Patil Yatnal and Arvind Bellad, among those believed to be unhappy for ignoring their claims based on caste and regional equations, airing their voices.

The party, according to sources, can accommodate a North Karnataka leader representing backward classes as Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council. Among the aspirants for the posts are Raghunath Rao Malkhapure, Sunil Vallyapure, Kota Srinivas Poojary, and N. Ravikumar.

Sources said that Mr. Bellad is eyeing the post of Deputy Leader of the Opposition post in the Legislative Assembly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.