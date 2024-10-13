Vijayendra has no moral right to seek my resignation: Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra had no moral right to seek his resignation.

“What moral right leaders like Vijayendra have to seek my resignation?” he said at Saundatti in Belagavi district.

“Some BJP leaders are under investigation by the Directorate of Enforcement. Mr. Vijayendra’s father, B.S. Yediyurappa, is facing an investigation in a POCSO case. Mr. Vijayendra does not talk about such leaders. He should seek resignation from such leaders and resign from his position. Such leaders have no right to demand my resignation,” he said.

“Mr. Vijayendra is no astrologer to predict the fall of our government. He had said the government would fall before Dasara. Dasara is over but his prediction did not come true,” he said in response to a query.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the government would resolve the grievances of legislators like Raju Kage and help them develop their constituencies. “Mr. Kage has made statements like giving up his life if his constituency continues to be neglected. He has expressed his woes before his electorate. That is alright. We will attend to his grievances,” he said.