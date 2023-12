December 13, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - BENGALURU

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra has greeted party senior colleague and political bête noire Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on his birthday.

Taking to social media, Mr. Vijayendra described him as a popular MLA.

It may be noted that Mr. Yatnal has been on a criticism spree against both Mr. Vijayendra and his father. His latest attack had come in a veiled form on Tuesday in the floor of the Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.