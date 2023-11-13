HamberMenu
Vijayendra goes on meeting spree with Deve Gowda, S.M. Krishna, and Bommai

The newly-appointed BJP State President discusses issues related to preparation for LS polls and resolving differences in BJP-JD(S) alliance with Deve Gowda

November 13, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Janata Dal (Secular) chief H.D. Deve Gowda felicitating the newly appointed president of the Karnataka BJP unit B.Y. Vijayendra in Bengaluru on Monday.

Janata Dal (Secular) chief H.D. Deve Gowda felicitating the newly appointed president of the Karnataka BJP unit B.Y. Vijayendra in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Newly appointed BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra on Monday paid visits to the residences of the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and former Chief Ministers S.M. Krishna and Basavaraj Bommai.

After meeting with Mr. Gowda, Mr. Vijayendra told mediapersons that the Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch had advised him on how to strengthen the alliance by resolving some minor problems. The veteran leader stressed the need for maintaining unity within the alliance and avoiding any confusion in the interest of winning more number of seats in the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

Mr. Vijayendra said the former Prime Minister had reminded him about his responsibility in the wake of a dominant party like the BJP choosing a young leader like him for a major post. “He asked me to emulate my father (the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa) who is known for touring the nooks and corners of the State to strengthen the party,” Mr. Vijayendra said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Krishna said Mr. Vijayendra should reciprocate the gesture of the party’s high command, which had identified his potential, by putting up a good performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

Similarly, Mr. Bommai, who is recuperating from cardiac surgery, hoped that the party’s organisation would get further strengthened under Mr. Vijayendra’s leadership.

Vijayendra to assume charge on Wednesday

Newly appointed BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra is set to formally assume charge on Wednesday, November 15, at the party State office Jagannatha Bhavan in Bengluru.

Sources in the BJP said that the party was thinking of holding a grand convention of party workers sometime in the last week of this month to mark the change in guard at the helm of organisational affairs. Earlier, Mr. Vijayendra had indicated that the convention may be held on November 17. However, the party has put it off triggering speculation that it may need time to assuage the hurt feelings of disappointed senior aspirants for the State president’s post.

