Vijayendra given responsibility of organising conventions of morchas across Karnataka

February 08, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - BENGALURU

B.Y. Vijayendra, BJP State vice-president and son of the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who has maintained a low profile for some time now, has been given the responsibility of heading the committee that organises conventions of various morchas in all the 224 Assembly constituencies ahead of the elections.

This is the first time that Mr. Vijayendra has been given a State-level responsibility related to elections, though he was in charge of preparations for byelections in a few constituencies earlier.

BSY’s role

This is being seen as the recognition of the organising skills of the young leader by the party. His further growth in the party would depend on the outcome of these conventions, it is being said. Some leaders argue that giving such a responsibility to Mr. Vijayendra would help in fully utilising the services of Mr. Yediyurappa.

Mr. Vijayendra told media persons in Bengaluru on Wednesday that he would effectively organise conventions of various morchas to ensure the party’s victory in the Assembly elections. He said he would finalise the tour schedule within a week.

The party has constituted various committees to organise different events as per its poll preparation calendar that was finalised at the State executive held in Bengaluru on last Saturday.

Other responsibilities

Health Minister K. Sudhakar has been appointed convener of the committee that would take up a campaign to get suggestions for the party manifesto.

Public Works Minister C.C. Patil has been appointed Pramukh (in-charge leader) for yatras to be taken out by four teams of leaders while party State general secretary N. Ravikumar and women’s morcha State president Geeta Vivekananda has been appointed co-pramukhs (co-in-charge leaders). Separate committees have been appointed for each of the four yatras.

Minister Halappa Basappa Achar has been appointed convener of the committee that would look into organising conventions of beneficiaries of various Central and State government schemes while Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekhar and MLA P. Rajiv have been appointed co-conveners.

The former national executive committee member of all the morchas S.V. Raghavendra has been appointed convener for the poll campaign to be taken up through video vans.