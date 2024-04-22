Vijayendra demands CBI probe into Neha Hiremath murder case

April 22, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MYSURU

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra on Monday, April 22, demanded a CBI probe into the murder of college student Neha Hiremath in Hubballi.

Mr. Vijayendra, who participated in a protest against the murder at Gandhi Square in Mysuru on Monday, April 22, referred to the demand for a CBI probe by the BJP’s national president J.P. Nadda when he called on the family of the deceased student in Hubballi and said he was also endorsing the demand.

The Congress government should hand over the investigation of the case to the CBI, he said.

The protest in Mysuru was part of the call given by the BJP for a State-wide protest to condemn the fatal stabbing of the college student Neha Hiremath in Hubballi.

Mr. Vijayendra alleged that the law and order situation in the State had collapsed ever since the Congress government came to power. He alleged that there was no safety and security for women in the State.

He also blamed the Congress’ alleged policy of appeasement of minorities for the law and order situation in the State being ruined.

He criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwar for reportedly claiming that the murder was on account of “personal” reasons while finding fault with the Ministers and senior Congress leaders for their alleged failure to visit the house of the bereaved family and offer condolences.

To a question, Mr. Vijayendra said the party was not blaming Muslims, but the anti-nationals and murderers. The party was against the alleged protection being given by the Congress government to the criminals, he said.

T.S. Srivatsa, Krishnaraja Assembly constituency MLA, BJP’s Mysuru City president L. Nagendra, State BJP Backward Classes Morcha President Raghu Kautilya, C.H. Vijayshankar, former MP, and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

