Vijayendra criticises Congress for not giving prominent post to Lingayats

May 19, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - BENGALURU

BJP State vice-president B.Y. Vijayendra has launched an attack on the Congress for not providing prominent position like Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister to Lingayat leaders and remarked that true face of Congress has been unveiled.

Taking to Twitter to criticise the Congress, Mr. Vijayendra said: “After using Lingayats as Pedestal for its greed of power, stalwarts of Congress have suddenly gone silent when it comes to offering CM or even DCM posts. Ironically, even after winning a maximum of 39 MLAs frm Congress, Lingayats find themselves without any strong voice to demand rightful positions.”

He further said: “True face of Congress has been unveiled for the infinite time. Congress which has always mistreated Lingayats can never do real justice to the community. It is BJP which truly represents Anna Basavanna & his teachings, providing justice to all by following his philosophy.”

He said: “Hope the citizens of Karnataka soon realise their folly of falling for the lies of Congress and make amends by standing with the BJP.”