ADVERTISEMENT

Vijayendra campaigns in Chamarajanagar

April 11, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra on Thursday campaigned for the party candidate for Chamarajanagar (reserved) Lok Sabha constituency S. Balaraj in Kollegal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Balaraj, who has been fielded against Congress candidate Sunil Bose, has been campaigning with his supporters in the constituency, informing about the ten-year rule of Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre.

He has been seeking the people’s support citing the stable administration of the Modi government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accompanied by former MLAs Niranjan Kumar, N. Mahesh and other leaders, Mr. Vijayendra sought support for Mr. Balaraj.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The constituency is witnessing a keenly fought battle with the son of Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa in the poll fray. Mr. Bose was chosen amidst many aspirants.

The BJP chose to field Mr. Balaraj as sitting MP and senior BJP leader V. Srinivas Prasad announced retirement from electoral politics. His support in the ensuing elections matters as he has been in the political life in Chamarajanagar since over five decades.

Mr. Balaraj visited Mr. Prasad twice seeking his support as he enjoys considerable clout in the constituency.

BJP General Secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, the party’s in-charge of Karnataka, who visited Nanjangud, has expressed confidence that the party candidate will romp home.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Lok Sabha / Mysore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US