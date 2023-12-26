GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vijayendra calls meeting of senior leaders on Dec. 28

December 26, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Newly appointed BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra has convened a meeting of party senior leaders in Bengaluru on December 28 to get their advise on the party’s road map for strengthening its organisation, taking up struggles against alleged failures of the government and preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting is being attended by his father and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, former Chief Ministers D.V. Sadananda Gowda and Basavaraj Bommai, party former State president Nalin Kumar Kateel besides several former Ministers.

Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru on Tuesday, BJP State general secretary P. Rajiv said the party would chalk out its struggles against the government and decide on the preparations for the Lok Sabha polls based on their advise. Also, their suggestions would be sought on strengthening the party organisation at the grassroots level, he said.

Meanwhile, the first meeting of the party’s newly constituted State office-bearers is being held in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

After the office-bearers’ meeting, the party is also holding district-level meetings of prominent leaders as part of efforts to appoint district unit presidents and office-bearers, Mr. Rajiv said. These meetings are being seen as part of efforts to take all the leaders into confidence.

