Vijayendra attacks Siddaramaiah for his meeting with seer triggering a row

The spat between Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and BJP functionaries over the Veerashaiava-Lingayat issue seems to not end.

B .Y. Vijayendra, son of Lingayat strongman and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, on Sunday, criticised Mr. Siddaramaiah for allegedly creating a controversy in the meeting with Rambhapuri Mutt seer Veerasomeshwara Shivacharya Swami.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah paid the price for attempting religious politics to cover the anti-people administration and political failure. Nobody expects regret from Mr. Siddaramaiah. How much is it right to create a controversy out of a meeting with a religious head?” Mr. Vijayendra tweeted on Sunday.

Following the meeting with Mr. Siddaramaiah on Saturday, the seer had claimed that the former had repented the bid to divide the Lingayat community when he was the Chief Minister. Mr. Siddaramaiah, however, had later clarified that he had only explained the turn of events to the seer and that he had not repented.

Mr. Vijayendra also said that Mr. Siddaramaiah was instigating religious fanatics by repeatedly criticising freedom fighter V.D. Savarkar. “People are watching your political moves. A big trench is awaiting you for continuing your religious politics despite having faced the heat earlier,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Mr. Siddaramaiah’s son and Congress legislator from Varuna Yathindra Siddaramaiah in a tweet said: “Savarkar was a fundamentalist who demanded a Hindu rashtra and believed that Muslims and Christians will not be loyal to the country. He had argued that others without equal rights should be under the Hindus. How can the minorities consider a communal person as a national leader?”