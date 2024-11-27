Vijayendra asks party workers to put bypoll drubbing behind them and take a vow to bring BJP to power

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra has written an open letter to party workers, assuring them that the drubbing in the byelections to three Assembly seats will not have any impact on the party organisation and asking them to take a vow to work towards bringing the party to power in the next Assembly elections by ending the Congress rule in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the letter on Tuesday, Mr. Vijayendra asked the party workers and leaders not to take the byelection defeat to heart. He maintained that byelections are not parameters for deciding the party’s organisational strength and political influence as they would be fought mainly on local issues and government influence.

There is no need to get disheartened over the defeat of BJP candidates in two assembly seats and that of alliance partner JD(S) in another, Mr. Vijayendra said, while alleging that the misuse of power by the ruling Congress and its inducements had misguided voters. “Even then, let us positively accept this defeat. Let us consider this defeat as a caution bell for the future challenges,” he maintained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accusing the government of indulging in a series of irregularities, including those in the Maharshi Valmiki ST development corporation, allotment of sites by MUDA and eviction notices being issued by waqf board to farmers, he said the victory in byelections can neither be used as a shield or weapon by the Congress government, especially Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, to cover up the alleged saga of corruption.

Unity message

Mr. Vijayendra also used the occasion to send a message against “dissidents” within the party by saying that “though there is an open opportunity in the BJP to have difference of opinions, there is a system to ensure that boundary of discipline is not crossed.”

He said even now he wants to have an affectionate bond with all the seniors, prominent leaders and workers in the party in a bid to strengthen the party. He called upon party workers and leaders to overcome the forces trying to create fissures in the “fortress of the party”.

He asked the party workers to get inspiration from the party’s historical win in the Maharashtra Assembly polls and work towards ending the Congress rule in Karnataka. He called upon party workers to work hand in hand with the JD(S) in this regard. “Let us tell ourselves that our aim is to end the Congress rule in Karnataka as it is anti-majority,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.