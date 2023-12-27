Vijayendra asks party cadre not to take opponents lightly in LS polls

December 27, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - BENGALURU

Adopting a cautious path, newly appointed BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday asked the party cadre not to take their political opponents lightly in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections though he claimed that there was a wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the entire country, including Karnataka.

Addressing the first meeting of the newly constituted State office-bearers of the BJP in Bengaluru, Mr. Vijayendra urged the party cadre to understand that every election would be different and throw up different kind of challenges. “In a bid to overcome those challenges, we should not take our opponents lightly,” he said.

At the same time, he said there was a dire need to send a strong message that Karnataka is the strong base for BJP in southern India by winning all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

He called upon party workers to create public awareness about various development schemes taken up by the Narendra Modi government.

He further asked the party cadre to set their eyes on the forthcoming elections to the Zilla/Taluk Panchayats and BBMP and Legislative Council in a bid to strengthen the organisation.

Telling the new office-bearers that they had been given organisational posts at a crucial time when the party was getting ready for the Lok Sabha polls, he said they had important responsibility to execute.

Meanwhile, briefing mediapersons after the meeting, BJP State general secretary P. Rajiv said a team of 60 leaders would be formed to take up appointment of district level office-bearers. He said the team would take up State tour for two days and complete the task of appointments within two to three days after the tour in consultation with prominent leaders.